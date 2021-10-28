Go to the main site
    Head of State greets participants of int’l conference on Golden Horde in Atyrau

    28 October 2021, 14:33

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated participants of the international science to practice conference ‘Ulyq Ulys – Altyn Orda’ on its start in Atyrau city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Head of State reminded that the event is dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence. The history of the Golden Horde is inextricably linked to the chronicles of modern Kazakh statehood, the Kazakh leader noted.

    President Tokayev emphasized an in-depth study of the history of the Golden Horde is needed to fill in the blank pages of the Kazakh history.

    The Head of State also believes it is crucial to show the world the precious exhibits dating back to the epoch of the Golden Horde and use them for effective development of domestic tourism cluster.

    In conclusion, the President added that the Golden Horde left a special mark in the fate of many fraternal nations and that is why its history should be studied jointly.

    Earlier it was reported that the event had brought together over 30 Kazakhstani researchers as well as experts from Europe, America, Turkey, Japan, Russia, and Ukraine.

    The work of the science to practice conference is divided into four sections. Its participants are set to discuss the issues relating to the history of the Golden Horde, the place of Saraishyk town in the Golden Horde, archeological research in medieval Kyshlak, folklore of the Golden Horde and many more.

    As part of the conference, an exhibition of the artefacts discovered during the archeological excavations in the towns of Saraishyk, Aktobe-Laeti in the territory of Atyrau region will take place.


