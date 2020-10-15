Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State: Great Abai is a genius with a global reach

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 October 2020, 14:00
SEMEY. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s working trip to the city of Semey began with the unveiling ceremony of the Uly akyn Abai uldarymen monument dated to the 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet and thinker, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The monument depict Abai and two figures of his sons Akylbai and Turagul standing behind him.

During the unveiling ceremony, the Head of State congratulated the participants of the event on Abai’s anniversary, noting that cherishing Abai’s memory is our common duty.

In his speech at the ceremony, President Tokayev emphasized that Abai is not only a honor to the Kazakh nation, but also a true genius with a global reach. His poems and words of wisdom offer an in-depth insight into the Kazakh mode of life, he said.

Being the founder of the Kazakh modern literature, Abai left a large footprint on the history of country. According to the President, Abai’s works appear relevant and are a food for reflection even today. Rich creative heritage of the poet is the inheritance of the Kazakh people and the humankind. His Words of Wisdom are the beacon for the younger generations.

The Head of State also noted that utmost attention was paid to the celebrations of the 175th anniversary of Abai this year. The events dedicated to his creative works and heritage have been held in Kazakhstan and beyond.

After the unveiling ceremony President Tokayev paid a visit to the state historical and cultural literary and memorial museum reserve of Abai Zhidebai-Borli.

