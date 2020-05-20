Go to the main site
    Head of State gives instructions to newly appointed Minister of Finance

    20 May 2020, 17:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received new Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerulan Zhamaubayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    President Tokayev heard Yerulan Zhamaubayev’s report on the main directions of the Finance Ministry’s activities.

    In particular, the Minister reported to the President on the execution and planning of the national budget, public procurement and treasury services, state audit, management of state assets, tax and customs administration, as well as activities to identify financial violations.

    President Tokayev pointed out the need for high-quality work to countering the shadow economy, increasing tax collection, optimizing budget procedures, improving the quality of public services, and complying with debt restrictions.

    Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions on tax and customs administration, improving legislation in the sphere of public procurement and the budget process.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

