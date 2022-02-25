Head of State gives instructions to new minister of internal affairs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev introduced the new Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Marat Akhmetzhanov, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Today, the Kazakh Head of State held a meeting with the senior personnel of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan.

While opening the event, the President announced that he had signed a decree relieving Yerlan Turgumbayev of the post of Interior Minister and appointing Marat Akhmetzhanov to the post.

The Kazakh Head of State noted that the internal affairs officers were the first to be attacked by the provocateurs and radical forces during the tragic January events.

He went on to say that many police officers being committed to their duty demonstrated the persistence and courage to ensure the rule of law and safety of the citizens.

At the same time, the President paid special attention to the importance to ensure legality, rights of citizens during investigations.

«I must say that this tragedy revealed many shortcomings in the system of internal affairs bodies. It is necessary to draw lessons from the past tragedy, identify and prevent all the prerequisites to avoid reoccurrence of such events as well as identify all offenders and provocateurs to be accountable in accordance with the law. It is also necessary to combat unlawful methods of investigation,» said the Head of State.

Tokayev underlined that the internal affairs bodies need to be the guarantor for ensuring the rule of law and safety of the citizens.

The newly appointed minister was charged with taking all measures to increase the level of protection of the rights and lawful interests of the citizens, trust of the people in the police. He also noted the importance of continuing reforming the internal affairs bodies, including the implementation of a police service model, increasing the quality of staff selection and training.



