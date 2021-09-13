Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State gives instructions to Anti-Corruption Agency Head

Adlet Seilkhanov
13 September 2021, 20:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency Marat Akhmetzhanov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting, Tokayev was briefed on the main outcomes of the work of the Agency for the eight months of the present year.

The Head of the Anti-Corruption Agency told the President about the implementation of the State-of-the-Nation Address and tasks given by the Head if State. He informed about the preliminary outcomes of the comprehensive analysis of subsidies in the agro-industrial sector and results of the pre-trial investigation into some criminal cases.

Tokayev was presented with the work on improving the approaches to prevent systemic and household corruption by actively using preventive measures.

Following the meeting, the Kazakh President gave a number of concrete instructions.


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   Corruption-related crimes  
