    Head of State gives instructions to Accounts Committee Head Natalya Godunova

    16 August 2022 19:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the Head of the Accounts Committee Natalya Godunova, during which he was briefed on the main results of the supreme audit body in the first half of the year as well as the implementation of certain instructs of the Head of State, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    According to the presented data, 14 audit measures covering over KZT1.3tln of budgetary funds were conducted at 77 facilities during the reporting period.

    In addition, Godunova informed the Head of State about the approaches being developed to transform the Accounts Committee into a Supreme Audit Chamber.

    In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of instructs to the Accounts Committee Head.


