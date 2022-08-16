Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
Head of State gives instructions to Accounts Committee Head Natalya Godunova
16 August 2022 19:15

Head of State gives instructions to Accounts Committee Head Natalya Godunova

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the Head of the Accounts Committee Natalya Godunova, during which he was briefed on the main results of the supreme audit body in the first half of the year as well as the implementation of certain instructs of the Head of State, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

According to the presented data, 14 audit measures covering over KZT1.3tln of budgetary funds were conducted at 77 facilities during the reporting period.

In addition, Godunova informed the Head of State about the approaches being developed to transform the Accounts Committee into a Supreme Audit Chamber.

In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of instructs to the Accounts Committee Head.


Photo: akorda.kz




Related news
S. Korea braces for Typhoon Hinnamnor; southern part forecast to be hit hard
Alikhan Smailov chairs meeting on Atyrau rgn’s social and economic development
Head of State receives Turkic Academy Governor
Read also
President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
Kazakh PM instructs to develop draft plan for realization of President’s Address
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan loses at US Open doubles
Askar Umarov appointed head of Central Communications Service
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan reaches Challenger tournament semis
Kazakhstan bags gold at 2022 ICF Junior Canoe Sprint World Champs
2 Kazakhstanis reach quarterfinal of ATP Challenger tournament in Spain
Head of State receives Turkic Academy Governor
Popular
1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan

News

Archive