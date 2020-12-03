Go to the main site
    Head of State gives Governor of National Bank instructions

    3 December 2020, 17:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Governor of the National Bank Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the preliminary results of the monetary policy implementation for 11 months of 2020, the current situation and prospects for the recovery of global financial markets, as well as measures to implement the program for the development of the national payment system until 2025.

    The President also heard a report on the state of pension assets and proposals to improve the efficiency of public debt management.

    In addition, Erbolat Dossaev informed President Tokayev about the main directions of digitalization of the National Bank and the financial sector in the medium term.

    In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave the Governor of the National Bank a number of specific instructions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    National Bank of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan
