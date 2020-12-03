Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State gives Governor of National Bank instructions

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 December 2020, 17:46
Head of State gives Governor of National Bank instructions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Governor of the National Bank Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the preliminary results of the monetary policy implementation for 11 months of 2020, the current situation and prospects for the recovery of global financial markets, as well as measures to implement the program for the development of the national payment system until 2025.

The President also heard a report on the state of pension assets and proposals to improve the efficiency of public debt management.

In addition, Erbolat Dossaev informed President Tokayev about the main directions of digitalization of the National Bank and the financial sector in the medium term.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave the Governor of the National Bank a number of specific instructions.


National Bank of Kazakhstan    President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023