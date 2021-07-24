Head of State gave instructions to Minister of Digital Development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report from Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin, Kazinform has learnt from President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed of the work done by the ministry in the first half of 2021, pressing issues of state services’ development as well as implementation of the tasks given by the President at the extended session of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State was also briefed on the measures taken to improve the quality of Internet in the country. For instance, Kazakhstan climbed 15 spots to number 80 in the Speedtest Global Index in a year.

Minister Mussin also reported on the use of digital solutions in the fight against the coronavirus infection and other issues.

In conclusion, the President gave a number of specific instructions to Bagdat Mussin.