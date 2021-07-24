Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State gave instructions to Minister of Digital Development

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 July 2021, 15:33
Head of State gave instructions to Minister of Digital Development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report from Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin, Kazinform has learnt from President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed of the work done by the ministry in the first half of 2021, pressing issues of state services’ development as well as implementation of the tasks given by the President at the extended session of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State was also briefed on the measures taken to improve the quality of Internet in the country. For instance, Kazakhstan climbed 15 spots to number 80 in the Speedtest Global Index in a year.

Minister Mussin also reported on the use of digital solutions in the fight against the coronavirus infection and other issues.

In conclusion, the President gave a number of specific instructions to Bagdat Mussin.

Government of Kazakhstan   President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence   Digital Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy