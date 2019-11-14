Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State familiarizes with the work of Novopek LLP

Kudrenok Tatyana
14 November 2019, 17:18
KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Novopek LLP in Kokshetau on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev familiarized with the production process at the enterprise manufacturing polypropylene products.

photo

The product range of the enterprise meets the world standards and is exported to Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. Over 940 people are employed by the enterprise.

photo

General Director Rustem Usmanov told President Tokayev a dormitory for 600 employees is being constructed. According to him, there are plans to build a kindergarten for children of the employees within the framework of the public-private partnership program.

photo

photo

photo

photo

