Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.11 eur/kzt 485.4

    rub/kzt 4.88 cny/kzt 61.26
Weather:
Astana+30+32℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State familiarizes with new app Qorgau ensuring road safety

    30 June 2023, 17:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended a presentation of a new mobile app Qorgau that was developed to ensure road safety, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    The newly-developed app seeks not only to ensure the road safety, but also fights against the persistent offenders of traffic laws.

    The app sends notifications to police patrols about the ‘dangerous offenders’ who are near them enabling the former to work with the offenders.

    The app has already proven its effectiveness as it used in 16 regions of the country and some single-industry cities.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Police Akorda presidential residence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State extends Bastille Day congratulations to French President
    Death toll in Kenya from starvation cult climbs to 372
    Kazakhstan's landmark law targets ill-gotten riches and restores justice
    Kazakh President signs amendments to law on Prosecutor’s Office
    Popular
    1 Death toll in Kenya from starvation cult climbs to 372
    2 Main library of Spain replenished with works of Kazakh literature
    3 Head of State extends Bastille Day congratulations to French President
    4 July 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 14