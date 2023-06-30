Head of State familiarizes with new app Qorgau ensuring road safety

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended a presentation of a new mobile app Qorgau that was developed to ensure road safety, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

The newly-developed app seeks not only to ensure the road safety, but also fights against the persistent offenders of traffic laws.

The app sends notifications to police patrols about the ‘dangerous offenders’ who are near them enabling the former to work with the offenders.

The app has already proven its effectiveness as it used in 16 regions of the country and some single-industry cities.