    Head of State familiarizes with Digital Center in Nur-Sultan

    20 November 2019, 16:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Digital Center, a digital public service center, in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    During the visit, the President of Kazakhstan surveyed the services of e-Government delivered to the citizens and guests of the country there.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev familiarized with the new opportunities and pros of receiving public services through an app eGov mobile and social networks, including Facebook, VKontakte and Telegram and was informed of the plans to switch 90% of public services into digital format by 2020.

    The biometrics data of 1,220 citizens have already been registered at the Digital Center.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

