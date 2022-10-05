Head of State familiarizes with aluminum plant's activity in Pavlodar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the activity of Aluminum of Kazakhstan JSC during his today’s visit to Pavlodar region, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the visit, the Kazakh Head of State was presented with the end products the enterprises of the region’s metallurgical cluster manufacture.

The Kazakh President was informed about the implementation of an environmental strategy aiming at gradual reduction of emissions by ERG industrial plants. By 2030, it is planned to reduce solid emissions by 50 thousand tons (57%).

The Head of State also talked with the plant’s personnel. He pointed to the importance of the fulfillment of social obligations by the shareholders.

Photo: akorda.kz



