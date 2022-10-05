Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State familiarizes with aluminum plant's activity in Pavlodar

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 October 2022, 20:53
Head of State familiarizes with aluminum plant's activity in Pavlodar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the activity of Aluminum of Kazakhstan JSC during his today’s visit to Pavlodar region, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the visit, the Kazakh Head of State was presented with the end products the enterprises of the region’s metallurgical cluster manufacture.

photo

The Kazakh President was informed about the implementation of an environmental strategy aiming at gradual reduction of emissions by ERG industrial plants. By 2030, it is planned to reduce solid emissions by 50 thousand tons (57%).

photo

The Head of State also talked with the plant’s personnel. He pointed to the importance of the fulfillment of social obligations by the shareholders.

photo

Photo: akorda.kz


Pavlodar region   President of Kazakhstan    Environment   Pavlodar  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan-EU partnership and exhibition of Kazakh nuclear activist in Hiroshima
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan-EU partnership and exhibition of Kazakh nuclear activist in Hiroshima
Presidents of Kazakhstan, Singapore hold talks in Astana
Presidents of Kazakhstan, Singapore hold talks in Astana
Kazakhstan, Singapore to jointly develop Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
Kazakhstan, Singapore to jointly develop Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
Kazakhstan, Singapore ink several documents
Kazakhstan, Singapore ink several documents
Tokayev awards President Halimah Yacob of Singapore with 1st-degree Dostyk Order
Tokayev awards President Halimah Yacob of Singapore with 1st-degree Dostyk Order
Emilia Romagna damage ‘difficult to estimate’ says PM Meloni
Emilia Romagna damage ‘difficult to estimate’ says PM Meloni
Trade between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hit $1.5bn
Trade between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hit $1.5bn
Kazakhstan seeks to expand export to Saudi Arabia
Kazakhstan seeks to expand export to Saudi Arabia
M5.3 quake hits Izu Islands south of Tokyo
M5.3 quake hits Izu Islands south of Tokyo