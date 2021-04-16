Head of State extends condolences over passing of Kazakh poet Yessengali Raushanov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his condolences to the family and loved ones of well-known Kazakh poet Yessengali Raushanov on his untimely passing, Kazinform has learnt from President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

In the telegram of condolences, President Tokayev notes that Yessengali Raushanov worked at a number of newspapers and magazines and contributed immensely to the development of spiritual and cultural sphere in Kazakhstan.

He was the director of Zhasushy publishing house for almost 25 years and curated the publication of many valued pieces of the Kazakh literature. Yessengali Raushanov was also renowned for his poems and verses which will always be loved by readers.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh poet Yessengali Raushanov passed away at the aged of 64.



