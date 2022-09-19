Head of State expresses condolences to Kyrgyz President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Kazakh President on his behalf and on behalf of the Kazakh people condoled with Kyrgyz Leader Sadyr Japarov and the people of Kyrgyzstan over the tragic events at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, which led to multiple casualties among servicemen and civilians.

«Maintaining strong friendly and good neighborly relations is our common sacred task and conforms with the fundamental interests of all brotherly nations of Central Asia in building a peaceful, stable, and safe region. Kazakhstan insists that any controversial issue is to be resolved only peacefully and by political and diplomatic ways,» reads the letter.



