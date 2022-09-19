Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State expresses condolences to Kyrgyz President

    19 September 2022, 20:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The Kazakh President on his behalf and on behalf of the Kazakh people condoled with Kyrgyz Leader Sadyr Japarov and the people of Kyrgyzstan over the tragic events at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, which led to multiple casualties among servicemen and civilians.

    «Maintaining strong friendly and good neighborly relations is our common sacred task and conforms with the fundamental interests of all brotherly nations of Central Asia in building a peaceful, stable, and safe region. Kazakhstan insists that any controversial issue is to be resolved only peacefully and by political and diplomatic ways,» reads the letter.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
    President Tokayev receives writer Zhabal Yergliyev
    Video of President Tokayev’s working visit to Zhetysu region released
    Tokayev calls Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow’s visit to Kazakhstan historic
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
    3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    4 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    5 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool