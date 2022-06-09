Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State, EBRD President meet in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
9 June 2022, 13:39
Head of State, EBRD President meet in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso, who arrived in Nur-Sultan for the 34th meeting of the Foreign Investors Council, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The sides discussed the prospects of implementation of a number of investment projects in infrastructure, transit transportations, decarbonisation of economy and financial sector. The parties also exchanged views on the acute issues of the global economic development.

Odile Renaud-Basso congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on successful holding of the nationwide constitutional referendum and said its results will strengthen the foreign investors’ trust in our country. She also shared her vision of the prospects of development of economy and strengthening the financial system of Kazakhstan.

photo


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   EBRD   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year