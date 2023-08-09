Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State discusses SME development with Pavlodar-based businessmen

    9 August 2023, 17:17

    EKIBASTUZ. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev familiarized with the produce of Pavlodar-based enterprises at local fair showcasing the achievements of agriculture, food and processing industry, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The President paid a visit to the fair during his working trip to Pavlodar region.

    The event brought together a host of enterprises from metallurgical, machine building, construction, petrochemical, agriculture, food and other industries.

    During the visit, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a chat with the participants and local entrepreneurs pointing out a huge leap of faith needed in terms of development of small and medium business.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Pavlodar region President of Kazakhstan Business, companies Akorda presidential residence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates President of Brazil on Independence Day
    Kazakh President receives Ecology Minister
    Kazakh President arrives in Almaty region for a working visit
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Abu Dhabi to host global summit for faith leaders to address climate crisis ahead of COP28
    4 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    5 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador