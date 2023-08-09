Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State discusses SME development with Pavlodar-based businessmen

Kudrenok Tatyana
9 August 2023, 17:17
Head of State discusses SME development with Pavlodar-based businessmen Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

EKIBASTUZ. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev familiarized with the produce of Pavlodar-based enterprises at local fair showcasing the achievements of agriculture, food and processing industry, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The President paid a visit to the fair during his working trip to Pavlodar region.

The event brought together a host of enterprises from metallurgical, machine building, construction, petrochemical, agriculture, food and other industries.

During the visit, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a chat with the participants and local entrepreneurs pointing out a huge leap of faith needed in terms of development of small and medium business.

