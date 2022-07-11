Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Laws, decrees, orders

    Head of State decrees to hold election of MPs of 3 newly established regions

    11 July 2022, 17:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Decree to hold the election of deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament representing Abai, Zhetysu and Ulytau regions, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State decreed to hold the election of the new deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament representing newly established Abai, Zhetysu and Ulytau regions on August 24, 2022.

    The Government of Kazakhstan as well as akims (governors) of Abai, Zhetysu and Ulytau regions were instructed to organize the election.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Senate Parliament Elections Regions Abai region Zhetysu region Ulytau region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays
    June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    3 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP