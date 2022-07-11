Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State decrees to hold election of MPs of 3 newly established regions

Kudrenok Tatyana
11 July 2022, 17:03
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Decree to hold the election of deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament representing Abai, Zhetysu and Ulytau regions, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Head of State decreed to hold the election of the new deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament representing newly established Abai, Zhetysu and Ulytau regions on August 24, 2022.

The Government of Kazakhstan as well as akims (governors) of Abai, Zhetysu and Ulytau regions were instructed to organize the election.


