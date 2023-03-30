Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Head of State decrees to appoint Alikhan Smailov as Kazakh PM

    30 March 2023, 12:16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree to appoint Alikhan Smailov as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    Alikhan Smailov preserved his post and was re-appointed as the head of the Kazakh Government.

    The newly-appointed Prime Minister of the Republic of KazakhstanAlikhan Smailov was born in 1972 in Almaty city. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University and the Kazakhstan Institute of Management, Economics and Strategic Research. Between 2015 and 2018 he served as the assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Prior to becoming the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan in January 2022, he was the Minister of Finance and the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh, Russian foreign ministers meet in Moscow
    PM tasks to complete technical inspection of all heat distribution networks until Jun 1
    PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
    April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events