Head of State decrees to appoint Alikhan Smailov as Kazakh PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree to appoint Alikhan Smailov as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

Alikhan Smailov preserved his post and was re-appointed as the head of the Kazakh Government.

The newly-appointed Prime Minister of the Republic of KazakhstanAlikhan Smailov was born in 1972 in Almaty city. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University and the Kazakhstan Institute of Management, Economics and Strategic Research. Between 2015 and 2018 he served as the assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Prior to becoming the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan in January 2022, he was the Minister of Finance and the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



