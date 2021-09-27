Head of State congratulates Turkmenistan on 30th anniversary of Independence

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of congratulations to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the country’s Independence, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

In the telegram on behalf of the Kazakh people and his personal behalf President Tokayev extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Turkmenistan on the historical milestone.

The Head of State emphasized that this historical milestone symbolizes the nationwide unity of the Turkmen people and is of paramount importance for further strengthening of statehood and stable development of Turkmenistan. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continued by praising President Berdimuhamedow’s wise leadership under which Turkmenistan had achieved tangible success in socioeconomic modernization.

President Tokayev also stressed that the Kazakh-Turkmen strategic partnership had been developing in the spirit of long-standing friendship, good neighborliness and mutual support throughout all these years.

In conclusion, the Head of State wished the Turkmen leader further success and to the fraternal nation of Turkmenistan - prosperity and progress.



