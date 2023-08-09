Head of State congratulates Singaporean President on National Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to his Singaporean counterpart President Halimah Yacob on the occasion of the National Day of Singapore, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

In his message of congratulations, the Head of State praised the close partnership between the two countries based on genuine friendship and fruitful political dialogue.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the agreements achieved during the bilateral talks this May would set the stage for the development of strategic interaction between Kazakhstan and Singapore.

Singapore observes its National Day every year on August 9 to commemorate its independence from Malaysia in 1965.