Head of State congratulates newly elected Prime Minister of Israel

Kudrenok Tatyana
14 June 2021, 19:13
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of congratulations to newly elected Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

In his telegram, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, congratulated Naftali Bennett on his election as Prime Minister of the State of Israel.

«Today, Israel is recognized as a respected member of the international community. The country’s advanced economy has made significant progress, while the use of innovative technologies has significantly increased the well-being of the people. I wish you full and successful implementation of your initiatives and plans aimed at further multiplying the achievements and prosperity of your country,» the telegram reads.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called the common goal to strengthen mutually beneficial relations between Kazakhstan and Israel in the political, trade, economic and cultural spheres in the spirit of traditional friendship and trust. The Head of State expressed readiness to focus efforts towards fulfillment of this noble goal.

President Tokayev wished Prime Minister Bennett success in his responsible post, and well-being and prosperity to the friendly people of Israel.


