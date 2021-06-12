Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State congratulates newly elected President of Mongolia

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 June 2021, 16:12
Head of State congratulates newly elected President of Mongolia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on his election as President of Mongolia, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

«Your victory in the elections is indeed a result of your relentless work and significant contribution to the development of the country as well as a clear indication of the Mongolian people’s confidence in you. I am confident that your initiatives and plans aimed at making the future of the country bright and prosperous will be a success,» the congratulatory telegram reads.

«It is with great satisfaction I see further strengthening of traditional ties between Kazakhstan and Mongolia based on mutual respect and all-round cooperation,» the President wrote, reiterating Kazakhstan’s readiness to exert efforts to foster partnership in bilateral and multilateral format between the two nations.

In conclusion, President Tokayev wished success to Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh in the Mongolian presidency and to the friendly people of Mongolia – prosperity and wellbeing.

President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy