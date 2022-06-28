Head of State congratulates mass media workers on professional holiday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated journalists and workers of mass media on their professional holiday, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

Dear journalists and mass media workers!

I cordially congratulate you on your professional holiday!

Working in the journalistic field is both a great honor and a great responsibility. Domestic mass media play an important role in strengthening the unity of our nation.

Among the journalists today are true professionals, who always stay committed to the high and noble ideals of their profession. Working honestly and diligently for the benefit of society they have rightfully deserved the recognition of grateful readers and viewers.

Today social media and the internet are flooded with a great amount of false information. Amid such tough conditions your unbiased and critical view can indeed build a reliable barrier to the spread of false stories and speculations. Therefore, nowadays professional journalism gains high significance like never before.

We all face a big challenge to build a New Fair Kazakhstan. Your articles and stories, and journalistic investigations make a huge contribution to achieving this ambitious goal. And, therefore, a worthy assessment of the merits of true professionals has a deep symbolic meaning.

To ensure information security and the ideological sovereignty of the country, domestic journalists should have their own point of view on the events occurring both in Kazakhstan and across the globe. We must strive to promote the interests of the state, being a role model for the entire society. It is our civic duty to justify the people's trust.

I am confident that by preserving our unity we will reach great heights together on the path of building the New Kazakhstan!

I wish you all well-being, success, and creative inspiration!



