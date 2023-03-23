Head of State congratulates Kazakhstanis on the start of Holy Month of Ramadan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Kazakhstan on the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

«Dear compatriots! I wholeheartedly congratulate all of you on the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan that is of paramount importance for all Muslims!

This is a special time celebrating such values as tenacity, compassion, and temperance that facilitate spiritual purification and all-round betterment of people,» the congratulatory message reads.

President Tokayev also noted that the Ramadan is a time for fasting and showing resect to each other. For centuries Islam played an important role in preserving the unity and reconciliation in Kazakhstan.

In conclusion, the Head of State wished all Kazakhstanis solid health and prosperity.



