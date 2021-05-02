Go to the main site
    Head of State congratulates Kazakhstanis on Orthodox Easter

    2 May 2021, 09:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the Orthodox Easter, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    In his congratulatory message, President Tokayev congratulated Orthodox Christians on the great holiday of Easter.

    This sacred holiday inspires people to do good things, take care of their loved ones and lend a helping hand to those in need.

    The Easter traditions serve as a symbol of renewal and mercifulness, triumph of kindness and justice.

    During the challenging days of pandemic common human values gain special meaning as they help strengthen mutual understanding, peace and accord.

    «Let the warm atmosphere of Easter fill every home with happiness and joy!

    I wholeheartedly wish you good health, well-being and success,» President Tokayev said in conclusion.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

