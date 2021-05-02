Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State congratulates Kazakhstanis on Orthodox Easter

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 May 2021, 09:00
Head of State congratulates Kazakhstanis on Orthodox Easter

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the Orthodox Easter, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

In his congratulatory message, President Tokayev congratulated Orthodox Christians on the great holiday of Easter.

This sacred holiday inspires people to do good things, take care of their loved ones and lend a helping hand to those in need.

The Easter traditions serve as a symbol of renewal and mercifulness, triumph of kindness and justice.

During the challenging days of pandemic common human values gain special meaning as they help strengthen mutual understanding, peace and accord.

«Let the warm atmosphere of Easter fill every home with happiness and joy!

I wholeheartedly wish you good health, well-being and success,» President Tokayev said in conclusion.


President of Kazakhstan    Religion   Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP