    Head of State congratulates Kazakhstanis on Orthodox Christmas

    7 January 2023, 09:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of Orthodox Christmas, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    Dear compatriots, I wholeheartedly congratulate all Orthodox Christians in Kazakhstan on the Orthodox Christmas! This bright holiday gives us hope and joy, lights up the triumph of kindness and fairness.

    Such fundamental values as mercifulness, compassion and love for one’s neighbor are the backbone of all traditional religions, including Christianity. High humanity ideals are deeply rooted in our society as they serve as the beacons for people of various confessions and beliefs.

    Christianity is an integral part of our life as a state, it serves to strengthen the nationwide unity, richness of diversity of cultures and traditions.

    I am confident that togetherness and solidarity of our people will always be a guarantor of stability and prosperity, steady movement of our country on the path of all-round transformations.

    I wish all Kazakhstanis solid health and success!

    Let there be happiness, peace and well-being in every household!


