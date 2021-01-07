Head of State congratulates Kazakhstanis on Orthodox Christmas

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on Orthodox Christmas, the Akorda reports.

«Dear Kazakhstanis! Let me wholeheartedly congratulate all believers on the Orthodox Christmas!

This holiday symbolizes centuries-long traditions of kindness, charity, love. It contributes to strengthening of spiritual and moral values and interfaith consent in the country. Orthodox Christians along with representatives of other religions make a great contribution to the country’s development and unity of the nation. We will make Kazakhstan stronger», the congratulatory letter reads.

The Head of State wished all sound health, peace and wellbeing.