    Head of State congratulates Kazakhstani women on March 8th

    8 March 2023, 09:11

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated women of Kazakhstan on the International Women’s Day, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The President said that women fill the world with kindness and harmony, give love and care to loved ones, foster in the younger generation high humanistic ideals, hard work, and the desire for knowledge. The role of women in the family, society and all-round development of the country today is great.

    The Head of State noted the country will pay great attention to gender equality, protection of women’s rights and strengthening family values.

    In a conclusion Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished all women good health, happiness.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Holidays
