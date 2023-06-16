Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday

Kudrenok Tatyana
16 June 2023, 12:13
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to health workers on their professional holiday, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev wholeheartedly congratulated Kazakhstani health workers on their professional holiday, thanking them for their contribution to general healthcare and improving the quality of people’s lives.

According to the Head of State, Kazakhstan does its best to enhance the status of health workers and pays utmost attention to the system of domestic healthcare. This is evidenced by increased number of educational grants for future health workers and all-round social support to them.

Through their work a healthy Kazakhstani society is shaped.

President Tokayev went on to praise Kazakhstani health workers for their selfless work, whishing them health and prosperity.

