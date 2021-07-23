Head of State congratulates eminent Kazakhstani journalist on 100th anniversary

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva handed over the appreciation letter from Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to eminent cultural figure and journalist Khanymbubi Akzholova on the occasion of her 100th anniversary in Almaty today, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry’s press service.

In the letter, President Tokayev praises Ms Akzholova for setting the example for the upcoming generation and the senior generation as well. He also commended her selfless work in the sphere of mass media for many years, stressing her hefty contribution to that field.

The Head of State also expressed gratitude to Ms Akzholova for her fruitful work for the benefit of the country and extended his heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of her 100th anniversary. In conclusion, he wished her solid health and to her family – wellbeing.



