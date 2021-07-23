Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State congratulates eminent Kazakhstani journalist on 100th anniversary

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 July 2021, 13:44
Head of State congratulates eminent Kazakhstani journalist on 100th anniversary

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva handed over the appreciation letter from Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to eminent cultural figure and journalist Khanymbubi Akzholova on the occasion of her 100th anniversary in Almaty today, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry’s press service.

In the letter, President Tokayev praises Ms Akzholova for setting the example for the upcoming generation and the senior generation as well. He also commended her selfless work in the sphere of mass media for many years, stressing her hefty contribution to that field.

The Head of State also expressed gratitude to Ms Akzholova for her fruitful work for the benefit of the country and extended his heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of her 100th anniversary. In conclusion, he wished her solid health and to her family – wellbeing.

photo

photo

photo


President of Kazakhstan    Mass media   Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Plane contact leads to runway closure at Tokyo's Haneda airport
Plane contact leads to runway closure at Tokyo's Haneda airport