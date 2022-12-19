Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State congratulates Amir of Qatar on excellent arrangement of 2022 World Cup

19 December 2022, 21:39
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

During the telephone conversation, President Tokayev congratulated the Amir of Qatar on the excellent arrangement of the 2022 FIFA World Cup that has become an event of global scale and proved Qatar’s huge potential as a developed and peaceful state.

The sides went on to positively assess the prospects of strengthening bilateral cooperation, especially in trade and economic as well as investment spheres. In this context, the sides pointed out the importance of effective implementation of the agreements reached during Amir of Qatar’s recent visit to Astana.

It was noted that it is of paramount importance to step up joint investment projects in various sectors of economy.

The Kazakh President expressed confidence that as a result of joint work Qatar will be able to become one of the top 10 largest investors of Kazakhstan.

Earlier Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took to Twitter to share his congratulations to the Amir of Qatar on the excellent arrangement of the 2022 World Cup.

«My sincere congratulations to @TamimBinHamad on the excellent arrangement of the #FIFAWorldCup. This tournament will remain in the history of world football as a beacon of high spirit, fair play, and the extraordinary hospitality of the people of Qatar,» he tweeted.

Photo: akorda.kz


