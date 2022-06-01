Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State congratulates Almaty Bala Fest winners

    1 June 2022, 13:37

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to a children’s festival Almaty Bala Fest as part of his working trip to Almaty city, Kazinform has learned from the president’s press service.

    About one thousand children took part in the final events held on the International Day of Protection of Children, June 1.

    The territory of the Botanical Garden where the festival took place was divided into several zone, namely Art Space, Kitaptar qazynasy, Eco Lab, Shakhmat alemi, Robo Land as well as Zhas orender.

    Having familiarized with the achievements of the winners of the festival, President Tokayev extended his congratulations and wished them good luck. During the meeting with children at the festival, he emphasized that children are the future of our country.

    The festival wrapped up with the awarding ceremony honoring the winners of Almaty Bala Fest. Its participants competed in literature, arts, sport, singing, dancing, IT sphere. The festival brought together a total of 300,000 children.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty President of Kazakhstan Events Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays