Head of State congratulates Almaty Bala Fest winners

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to a children’s festival Almaty Bala Fest as part of his working trip to Almaty city, Kazinform has learned from the president’s press service.

About one thousand children took part in the final events held on the International Day of Protection of Children, June 1.

The territory of the Botanical Garden where the festival took place was divided into several zone, namely Art Space, Kitaptar qazynasy, Eco Lab, Shakhmat alemi, Robo Land as well as Zhas orender.

Having familiarized with the achievements of the winners of the festival, President Tokayev extended his congratulations and wished them good luck. During the meeting with children at the festival, he emphasized that children are the future of our country.

The festival wrapped up with the awarding ceremony honoring the winners of Almaty Bala Fest. Its participants competed in literature, arts, sport, singing, dancing, IT sphere. The festival brought together a total of 300,000 children.



