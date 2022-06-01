Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State congratulates Almaty Bala Fest winners

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 June 2022, 13:37
Head of State congratulates Almaty Bala Fest winners

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to a children’s festival Almaty Bala Fest as part of his working trip to Almaty city, Kazinform has learned from the president’s press service.

About one thousand children took part in the final events held on the International Day of Protection of Children, June 1.

The territory of the Botanical Garden where the festival took place was divided into several zone, namely Art Space, Kitaptar qazynasy, Eco Lab, Shakhmat alemi, Robo Land as well as Zhas orender.

photo

Having familiarized with the achievements of the winners of the festival, President Tokayev extended his congratulations and wished them good luck. During the meeting with children at the festival, he emphasized that children are the future of our country.

photo

The festival wrapped up with the awarding ceremony honoring the winners of Almaty Bala Fest. Its participants competed in literature, arts, sport, singing, dancing, IT sphere. The festival brought together a total of 300,000 children.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Almaty   President of Kazakhstan    Events   Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region