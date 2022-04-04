Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State congratulates Aleksandar Vučić on re-election on post of President of Serbia

Adlet Seilkhanov
4 April 2022, 21:30
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazahstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory letter to Aleksandar Vučić on re-election on the post of President of Serbia personally and on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan, Kazinform the Akorda press service.

«Your confident victory in the elections is evidence of broad support of the compatriots of your weighted policy aimed at developing Serbia, increasing the well-being of citizens and prestige of your country in the international arena. I wish Serbia achieves further prosperity and greater authority under your leadership,» reads the letter.

The Kazakh President with deep satisfaction noted that each year the scope of meaningful political dialogue and trade and economic relations based on the principles of mutually beneficial cooperation is expanded. He also confirmed his readiness to jointly with the Serbian President to make an effort to maximally use the potential of interaction.

The Head of State wished his Serbian colleague inexhaustible energy, success in the responsible post, and productive realization of new endeavors as well as the friendly people of Serbia happiness and prosperity.


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan-Serbia  
