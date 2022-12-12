Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State congratulates Alan Kurmangaliyev on his ITTF World Youth Championships gold medal

12 December 2022, 10:48
Head of State congratulates Alan Kurmangaliyev on his ITTF World Youth Championships gold medal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of congratulations to world-class athlete Alan Kurmangaliyev, who had won a world table tennis champion’s title in mixed doubles category in Tunisia, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

«All table tennis fans in Kazakhstan are proud of you. I wish you to move forward, to improve your sports skills in order to receive the top awards in prestigious international tournaments. You are able to cope with this challenge! Work hard, fight and win!» reads the telegram.

Earlier, it was reported that 15-year-old Kazakhstani Alan Kurmangaliyev paired with Egyptian Hana Goda took a gold medal at the ITTF World Youth Championships in Rades, Tunisia in U15 mixed doubles. In the final match, they fought against Portuguese Tiago Abiodun and Spanish Maria Berzosa and won with the result 3:0.

In semifinals, the Kazakh-Egyptian duo also defeated the Japanese tandem of Takumi Tanimoto and Ren Mende.


Теги:
Related news
Kazakh Government urged to promptly deal with heat networks repair in regions
Kazakhstan to oblige aluminum, copper, lead producers to supply raw materials to domestic market
People waiting for fair and urgent measures - President on violations at Arcelor Mittal enterprises
Read also
Kazakhstan to oblige aluminum, copper, lead producers to supply raw materials to domestic market
Kazakh Government urged to promptly deal with heat networks repair in regions
‘Brushing problems under the carpet’ attitude led to major consequences - President on Ekibastuz accident
Inflation hits historical record in past 14 years - President
President to chair Cabinet's extended meeting today
Denis Nikisha wins silver medal at ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Almaty
Kazakhstan’s Morozova skates to silver in women’s 1,500m in Calgary
Kazakhstan claims gold at the 2022 IESF World Esports Championships in Bali
News Partner
Popular
1 December 12. Today's Birthdays
2 December 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 148 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Snowfall, ground blizzard forecast in north, east of Kazakhstan Dec 12
5 Kazakhstan-Luxembourg bilateral relations discussed

News