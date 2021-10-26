Head of State condoles over death of prominent Kazakhstani scientist

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences on the occasion of untimely passing of outstanding scientist, member of the National Academy of Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and doctor of science (Philology) Serik Kirabayev, Kazinform has learnt from the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

In the telegram of condolences, President Tokayev stressed that Serik Kirabayev dedicated his life to the development of domestic science. His role in the research of the Kazakh literature and the promotion of Kazakhstan’s national heritage can hardly be overestimated.

Serik Kirabayev authored many works and textbooks and made a hefty contribution to the training of highly skilled specialists, the telegram reads.

According to the telegram, Serik Kirabayev will forever be remembered by the people of Kazakhstan.