Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State commissions to reduce foreign workforce attraction quota

    20 December 2019, 12:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated the importance of maintaining equal conditions for local and foreign workforce, Kazinform reports.

    «Earlier I have already stated inadmissibility of discrimination of Kazakhstani citizens by foreign employers. At my instruction, the enterprises employing foreigners underwent revision on observance of and migration legislation. 95 companies were inspected last month and 950 violations were identified,» he said.

    «Based on the analysis of the situation and inspections conducted by authorized bodies and with the consideration of the recommendations of the National Public Confidence Council, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has drafted a number of amendments. First, the quota on attraction of foreign workforce has been reduced by 40% for 2020 – from 49,000 in 2015 to 29,000 in 2020. Secondly, all the enterprises employing more than 250 people and attracting more than 30 foreign workers will be regularly inspected. The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection will be able to promptly respond to any violations such as wage gaps, social and household conditions etc.» noted the President.

    Besides, according to the President, the requirements to the foreign workers’ attraction quotas and work permits issuance will be toughened.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan National Public Confidence Council
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    3 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    4 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    5 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships