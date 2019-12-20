Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State commissions to reduce foreign workforce attraction quota

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
20 December 2019, 12:30
Head of State commissions to reduce foreign workforce attraction quota

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated the importance of maintaining equal conditions for local and foreign workforce, Kazinform reports.

«Earlier I have already stated inadmissibility of discrimination of Kazakhstani citizens by foreign employers. At my instruction, the enterprises employing foreigners underwent revision on observance of and migration legislation. 95 companies were inspected last month and 950 violations were identified,» he said.

«Based on the analysis of the situation and inspections conducted by authorized bodies and with the consideration of the recommendations of the National Public Confidence Council, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has drafted a number of amendments. First, the quota on attraction of foreign workforce has been reduced by 40% for 2020 – from 49,000 in 2015 to 29,000 in 2020. Secondly, all the enterprises employing more than 250 people and attracting more than 30 foreign workers will be regularly inspected. The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection will be able to promptly respond to any violations such as wage gaps, social and household conditions etc.» noted the President.

Besides, according to the President, the requirements to the foreign workers’ attraction quotas and work permits issuance will be toughened.

President of Kazakhstan    National Public Confidence Council  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes