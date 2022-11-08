Head of State commissions to accelerate reconstruction of Astrakhan-Mangistau water supply line

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Today, at the meeting with the public of Atyrau region, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned to speed up the reconstruction of Astrakhan-Mangistau water supply line, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

«Many rural settlements of Atyrau region are in urgent need of a centralized water supply system, due to wear and tear of the existing infrastructure. People have to stand in queues for clean water. Water purification facilities in Atyrau and Makat district need to be restored. Drinking water shortage in the region may reach 40% in the nearest five years. Therefore, the Government and the regional akimat must give serious attention to the modernization of the water supply system. The reconstruction of Astrakhan-Mangistau water supply line should be accelerated,» said Tokayev.

The Government has to boost the talks with the banks and financial institutions on the construction of a new water supply line from the Volga River, he added.

