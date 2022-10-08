Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State commissions to accelerate gas processing plant construction at Kashagan

    8 October 2022, 17:54

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Chairman of the Board of QazaqGas NC JSC Sanzhar Zharkeshov, the press service of Akorda reported.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the course of fulfillment of his instructions in regards to supply of gas to the domestic market, as a matter of high priority.

    Sanzhar Zharkeshov reported to the President on implementation of the Comprehensive Plan for the Development of the Country's Gas Industry. The Plan aims at the expansion of the resource base, modernization of the country’s gas transport infrastructure and reforming the gas sector. Appropriate amendments to the legislation will be adopted till the year end.

    The Head of State commissioned to continue implementing the Comprehensive Industry Development Plan and accelerate the construction of the gas processing plant at Kashagan.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
    Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
    President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
    Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    2 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    3 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    4 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital
    5 Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks