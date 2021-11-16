Go to the main site
    Head of State commends timeliness of direct elections of rural akims

    16 November 2021, 16:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended the effectiveness of direct elections of rural akims, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the 6th session of the National Council of Public Trust, the Head of State stressed that the direct elections of rural akims have become a big step towards democratization of the society.

    He revealed the over 800 rural akims have been elected in Kazakhstan this year. As a result, half of rural akims have changed. According to the President, proactive attitude of the political parties and high voter turnout demonstrated the timeliness and relevance of this reform.

    The Head of State went on to add that the National Council of Public Trust played its role in the formation of four packages of reforms aimed at further democratization of the country.

    It bears to remind that the 6th session of the Council was held virtually as many participants joined from various regions of the country.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Elections Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan National Public Confidence Council
