    Head of State commends Kazinform team

    27 June 2020, 11:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed commendation to the staff of Kazinform International News Agency, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    Kazinform team was commended for their special contribution to the coverage of new and events in the sociopolitical, socioeconomic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres of Kazakhstan, the president’s press service said in a statement

    Earlier Kazinform reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted his congratulations to mass media workers on the occasion of their professional holiday which is observed in Kazakhstan on June 28. The Head of State also signed a decree to award the President’s prizes and grants in the sphere of mass media.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Mass media Kazakhstan
