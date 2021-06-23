Head of State chairs session on election of rural akims

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a session on the issues of election of rural akims with the participation of governors of the regions and mayors of the cities of national significance as well as the leadership of the President Administration and the Government, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Opening the session, the President stressed the importance of the upcoming election campaign.

The Kazakh President said the event is a milestone in the history of Kazakhstan and a strategically important task. This is the first time that Kazakhstani citizens will get an opportunity to vote for rural akims who were previously appointed by akims of a higher level. According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the problem was addressed carefully and consistently.

He reminded that he came up with the initiative to hold the direct election of rural akims in the last year’s state-of-the-nation address.

The Head of State emphasized that over 40% of Kazakhstan’s population resides in the rural areas and it is in their interest to elect the heads of regional districts (rural akims).

President Tokayev also expressed confidence that the upcoming election will give a new impulse to political reforms and offer an opportunity to involve more citizens into the decision-making process. He announced that election of 729 rural akims is set to be held this year.

The Head of State also urged governors of the region to monitor closely the sanitary and epidemiological situation amid the probability of India’s COVID-19 variant circulation and step up the pace of the nationwide vaccination campaign.

The session further focused on the elimination of corruption risks, preparations for next academic year, ensuring social and political stability as well as sustainable development of the regions and other issues.

During the session, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard reports from the governor of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov, governor of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev, governor of Zhambyl region Berdibek Saparbayev, governor of Aktobe region Ondasyn Urazalin and governor of Akmola region Yermek Marzhikpayev on the preparations for the election of rural akims and implementation of other instructions.